President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Foreign Affairs Committee of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, News.az reports.

Fuat Oktay thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the reception and conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings, and asked Fuat Oktay to communicate his greetings to the President of Türkiye.

Emphasizing the fact that the relations between the two countries were very reassuring, Fuat Oktay said that the ties were developing on the basis of the “One nation, two states” principle. He stressed the importance of further developing Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which were officially raised to the level of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration, and in accordance with the goals and objectives of that document. Noting the importance of Azerbaijan standing by Türkiye in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred in his country, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye expressed his gratitude for this support.

Fuat Oktay then voiced his satisfaction with the expansion of economic and trade relations and hailed the efforts of the two countries towards the expansion of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.

At the same time, he also drew attention to Türkiye’s serious concern regarding the installation of a monument to Nemesis terrorists in Armenia.

Fuat Oktay then touched upon the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, education, military, military-technical, defense, etc.

Appreciating the importance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's state visit to Azerbaijan after the elections in Türkiye, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that extensive discussions held in relation to the development of bilateral relations during this visit.

Touching upon the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical field between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the head of state said that the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the opening of the new Central Command Post of the Air Force while in Baku was yet another example of the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military field. Pointing out that the relations between the two countries were developing on the basis of the Shusha Declaration and the principle of alliance, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized the importance of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as the further development of this cooperation at the parliamentary level, the further expansion of the activities of the foreign relations committees of the parliaments within the Organization of Turkic States.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the installation of the Nemesis monument in Armenia was unacceptable.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the Middle Corridor and energy areas, further expansion of economic and trade relations, and noted the fact that trade turnover had recently reached 6 billion dollars as a result of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az