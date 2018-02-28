Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring functioning of Translation Center

President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring functioning of Translation Center

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to ensure the functioning of the Translation Center, APA reported.

The authority of definition of development directions of public legal entity of the founder of the Translation Center is carried out by the Center, while the other powers prescribed in Article 8.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Public Legal Entities" are executed by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

