President Ilham Aliyev thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has thanked President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

The head of state shared a post on this in his social network accounts.

“Dear brother, thank you for your support during your address at the UN General Assembly. As always, brotherly Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan today and provides its support in our right cause. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are always together in both good days and sad moments. We always support each other’s fair position within international organizations. Our relations have been elevated to the strategic alliance level with the Shusha declaration. Both you and I remember National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev’s saying “One nation, two states” as a symbol of our brotherhood, and take the unshakable unity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye up to the new heights,” the post said.

News.Az