President Ilham Aliyev: The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia deliberately targets civilian population and perpetrates provocations along the Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The last such provocation was carried out this July, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Our military servicemen and a civilian were killed due to the artillery bombardment of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, while extensive damage was inflicted to civilian infrastructure. Armenian sabotage group attempted to penetrate through the Line of Contact. The head of this group was detained by Azerbaijani military servicemen on 23 August 2020. He confessed that the group was planning to commit terror acts against Azerbaijani military servicemen and civilians," said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines the format and substance of the negotiation process under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. His statement that “Karabakh is Armenia” is a serious blow to negotiations. He puts groundless conditions into the negotiation process. His unacceptable so-called seven conditions to Azerbaijan have been rejected by us. We have only one condition to achieve peace. The armed forces of Armenia must withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The entire world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan," President added.

"The Armenian Prime Minister announced the establishment of a civilian militia consisting of tens of thousands of civilians who will be forced to undertake military actions against Azerbaijan. This clearly demonstrates the new aggressive intention of Armenian leadership. The Armenian defense minister threatens Azerbaijan with the so-called “new war for new territories” statements," he said.

"The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan. We call on the UN and international community to urge Armenia to refrain from another military aggression," the head of state said.

"All responsibility lies on the military-political leadership of Armenia for instigating provocations and escalation of tension. Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity according to the UN Security Council Resolutions," he stressed.

News.Az

News.Az