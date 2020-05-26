President Ilham Aliyev views transport vehicles and special machinery allocated to Shamakhi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the transport vehicles and special machinery allocated to Shamakhi district.

The district was provided with 10 buses for proper organization of passenger transportation, as well as communal farm machinery was purchased.

Ambulances and other heavy equipment were also allocated to the district.

President Ilham Aliyev instructed to prepare proposals in order to supply other cities in the country with such equipment and vehicles.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the work done as part of the renovation of Pirsaat Baba shrine in the city of Shamakhi.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and first lady of the reconstruction and repair work carried out here. The shrine which is under reconstruction on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, is one of the most visited sacred places in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of Pirsaat Baba.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyev have attended the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten No2, the construction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

All conditions were created at the 110-seat kindergarten. All rooms in the kindergarten were supplied with necessary equipment.

A new kindergarten was also inaugurated in Meysari village as part of the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Shamakhi district.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited a 51-apartment building constructed to improve the housing and living conditions of citizens who live in unfit buildings in the city of Shamakhi.

The head of state and first lady then enquired about conditions created at the newly constructed multi-storey buildings for the earthquake-affected families. They were informed that all conditions were created in 44-and-20 apartment two buildings which were constructed for the earthquake-affected families at the initial stage.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Pir Omar Sultan shrine in Shamakhi. The restoration and conservation works are underway here under the project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az