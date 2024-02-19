Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara, News.Az reports. 

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, honoring the great son of the Turkic world.

Later, a commemorative photo was taken.

The head of state signed the Guest Book.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      