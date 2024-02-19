President Ilham Aliyev visits Anitkabir in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, honoring the great son of the Turkic world.

Later, a commemorative photo was taken.

The head of state signed the Guest Book.

News.Az