President Ilham Aliyev visits several villages in Khojaly (UPDATED)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a trip to the village of Nakhchivanli in the Khojaly district, News.Az reports.

The head of state inspected the territory of the village.

The village of Nakhchivanli, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the village of Pirjamal in the Khojaly district.

The head of state examined the territory of the village.

The village of Pirjamal, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a trip to the village of Khanabad in the Khojaly district.

The head of state inspected the territory of the village.

The village of Khanabad, situated at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the village of Pirlar in the Khojaly district.

The head of state examined the territory of the village.

The village of Pirlar, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1993. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

