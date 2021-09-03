President Ilham Aliyev visits Sumgayit city

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the city of Sumgayit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city.

“Azmonbat” limited liability company has been launched in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Sumgayit Court Complex.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a building of the secondary school No 20 in the city of Sumgayit.

A foundation stone has been laid for another residential complex in the city of Sumgayit as part of the preferential housing project.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

A new overpass pumping station of Sumgayit Power Plant has been launched.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

President of AzerEnergy OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done here.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the new overpass pumping station.

News.Az