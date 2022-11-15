President Ilham Aliyev: We intend to double our gas supplies to Europe by 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan and Albania are members of the TAP project, and our countries have played a very important role in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Tirana, capital of Albania, News.az reports.

“Representatives of Albania have always actively participated in the numerous meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan and the European Union. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to European energy security. In July this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the field of energy was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Commission. Based on that Memorandum, we intend to double our gas supplies to Europe by 2027. Of course, that gas will pass through the territory of Albania, thus providing additional support and contribution to Europe's energy security,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az