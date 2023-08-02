President Ilham Aliyev’s message to Armenians in Armenia: We don't have territorial claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev answered Euronews correspondent’s question regarding a message to Armenians in Armenia, News.Az reports.

“If they listen to what I say, message to Armenians in Armenia that we want to have peace with their state, we don't have territorial claims to Armenia though hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis lived in Armenia before the war were totally ethnically cleansed, and their cultural and religious heritage was totally destroyed. Nevertheless, we don't have any territorial claims. We think that Azerbaijanis, who were deported forcefully from Armenia, have a right to return when Azerbaijan and Armenia will normalize their relations and establish diplomatic relations,” the head of state noted.

News.Az