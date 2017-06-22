President: Need to give dynamism to the relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon have held a one-on-one meeting, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that this visit will be a very important step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Once again, I sincerely welcome you in Azerbaijan. I am very pleased with your arrival. We have already exchanged views on important issues concerning bilateral relations and on regional issues. Today we continue our work in an expanded format. I am confident that this visit will be a very important step towards strengthening our cooperation, we are interested in this. There is a great potential for this. Today's exchange of views has shown that our approaches and assessments of current events have many similarities. Of course, today we are laying a good foundation for the dynamic development of ties. We need to give dynamism to our relations both in the field of political dialogue and in the trade and economic sphere. The potential is, we know what issues to pay attention to. I think that, upon the visit, the relevant state structures will be given the necessary assignments, so that the plan of measures for each direction is determined and implemented”, – the head of the state said.



Moldovan President Igor Dodon, in turn, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev at a high level: “We just remembered that we had not met for the last 8-10 years. Therefore, it is very important that at the highest political level today we will give a new impetus to our bilateral relations. Have been very large pause in the work of the inter-governmental commission. I have experience managing intergovernmental commission. I headed the Moldovan-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission from the Moldovan side for several years. We have very great potential, and I very much hope that, as a result of the summit, we will give a new impetus to the work of the intergovernmental commission in the near future. We hope that this year our ministers will meet on both sides in order to consider directly concrete projects and concrete steps in order to more actively cooperate. We have, of course, positive dynamics in trade, an increase of more than 30 percent last year, but the volume of about $ 5 million is a very, very small amount. I hope that within the framework of the intergovernmental commission we will be able to organize a visit of our businessmen here in Baku in order to meet their potential partners”.

