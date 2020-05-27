President of Albania congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan - Republic Day.

The letter reads:

"On the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, allow me, on my behalf and that of the Albanian people, to formulate the most heartfelt congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I take this opportunity to express my deepest consideration for the excellent and friendly relations between our two countries and our people, as well as the gratitude for your support in enriching and consolidating such relations.

The very intensive cooperation in the field of energy, especially the very good progress of the implementation of the TAP project, have opened excellent prospects to the relations between our countries for new cooperation projects.

I assure you that I am determined to further strengthen the relationship between our two nations in all fields.

As the pandemic COVID-19 is hitting the entire world and our countries, I wish that we, all together, in thoughtful and concerted efforts, with wisdom and strength, overcome this situation, turn soon to the normality of everyday life and have a better future for all.

Reiterating my wishes for welcoming you in Albania as soon as possible, at an appropriate time, as well as for your well-being and the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az

News.Az