President Ilham Aliyev: We are pleased with development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations

“We are pleased with the development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Montenegro intergovernmental relations. Today, there are good opportunities for the further expansion of relations between our countries in a number of areas, especially cooperation in the fields of energy and transport,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to his Montenegrin counterpart Jakov Milatović on the occasion of the national holiday of Montenegro, News.az reports.

“I believe that we will continue joint efforts to strengthen our traditionally friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest,” the President of Azerbaijan said in his message.

The head of state wished President Jakov Milatović robust health, success in his endeavors, and the friendly people of Montenegro everlasting peace and prosperity.

News.Az