President of Azerbaijan and first lady visit Safari Park Shamakhi

President of Azerbaijan and first lady visit Safari Park Shamakhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Safari Park Shamakhi.

Director of AzerEkov Ltd Tofig Hasanov informed the head of state and the first lady about the park.

The Safari Park Shamakhi features more than 1,000 heads of ungulates, including red deer, mouflon and fallow deer.

News.Az

News.Az