President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border toll road

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today participated in an opening of the new Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border toll road, News.az reports.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the works done.

The foundation stone for the road, which is an integral part of the North-South international transport corridor, was laid in December 2017. The 150km-long section of the road from Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev settlement to the Russia border has been built in line with the first technical category.

The 129km part of the four-lane highway was determined as paid with tolls approved by the Tariff Council. Tolls are charged according to the distance, weight and number of passages per month.

40 overpasses and bridges, 52 underpasses have been built, and 6 toll collection and weight control points, over 2 thousand traffic signs and information boards have been installed along the road. The new road is 13 km shorter than the older one.

The head of state saw a video about the toll charging system. The charging will be carried out by cards, which can be bought at the road entrance and exit, and later in other locations.

A sample of the card was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az