President of Football Federation of Armenia resigns

The President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Arthur Vanetsyan has resigned today, Arka reports.

His decision comes after Armenia’s defeat to Italy 9-1 in the Euro 2020 qualifying round, FFA Executive Committee member Ruben Rubinyan said.



Vanetsyan, in turn, suggested that members of the Executive Committee resign too. Rubinyan said a new FFA president and new Executive Committee will be elected on December 23.



Rubinyan said that part of the public organizations represented in the Executive Committee has no connection with football, while the connections of others are in doubt and the cleansing process should ensure the recovery of Armenian football.

