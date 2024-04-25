President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who is on state visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in Fuzuli district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who is on state visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in Fuzuli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan at the Fuzuli International Airport.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az