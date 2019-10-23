Yandex metrika counter

President of UN General Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President of UN General Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande was met by Envoy of Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry for special issues Azer Huseyn and other officials.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      