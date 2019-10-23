President of UN General Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande was met by Envoy of Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry for special issues Azer Huseyn and other officials.

News.Az

