President of UN General Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan
- 23 Oct 2019 22:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande was met by Envoy of Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry for special issues Azer Huseyn and other officials.
News.Az