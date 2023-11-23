President: OIC has always condemned Armenia’s 30-year-long aggression against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has always condemned Armenia’s 30-year-long aggression and policy of occupation against Azerbaijan, continuously and consistently supported Azerbaijan’s just cause and territorial integrity both during the Second Karabakh War and in the post-war period. Therefore, we express our gratitude to member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted: “Unfortunately, during the years of occupation, our cities and villages were ravaged and looted, our cultural and religious sites were destroyed by Armenia. In addition, according to preliminary estimates, Armenia planted about a million landmines in our occupied territories, committed urbicide, culturicide and ecocide there. The Armenians, who committed genocide against the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, destroyed our mosques and insulted not only our own feelings, but also those of Muslims all over the world. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation vehemently condemned Armenia’s destruction and looting of Islamic historical and cultural sites and shrines in the previously occupied territories, and strongly censured the desecration of our mosques. Therefore, we once again express our gratitude to member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the General Secretariat of the Organization.”

News.Az