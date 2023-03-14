President: The more interconnectors are, the more gas export to Europe will increase

The emerging interconnectors in Europe play a very important role. The more interconnectors are, the more our gas export to Europe will increase. Of course, long-term contracts should be signed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.az reports.

Noting that there was a trend towards a green transition in Europe, the President of Azerbaijan said: “We are interested in long-term contracts, and I hope that we can align these issues with each other.”

