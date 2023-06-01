Yandex metrika counter

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance

  • Politics
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, care for Ukrainian children and arrangement of their visit to Azerbaijan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Chișinău, capital of Moldova, News.az reports.

