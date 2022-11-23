President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Ana Brnabic in Belgrade, News.az reports.

Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic said:

- Dear Mr. President,

Dear guests.

I am very pleased to see you in Belgrade today. I know we have had the opportunity to look at many issues. You have had a fruitful discussion with our President. I would like to assure you that you can count on the Serbian government. Our political and economic relations are developing. Azerbaijan is a very important country for us. Your country is our true friend. As I have already mentioned, it is a pleasure and honor to meet and discuss matters with you. Please do make yourself at home. I am sincerely interested in working with you.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Thank you very much, dear Prime Minister. I am very pleased to see you. You have rightly noted that we had a very constructive meeting with the President and discussed many issues of mutual interest. We will continue to review those issues now. Our countries are strategic partners and we see Serbia one of our best friends in Europe. The content of our cooperation is fully aligned with its form. We signed several important documents today, which will expand the legal basis of our cooperation, but, of course, the document on strategic partnership is of special importance.

Of course, one of the important issues on the global agenda today is energy security, and we discussed this issue together with Mr. President. We are now continuing this work. At the same time, I think we should work on consolidating our transport infrastructure. Because Serbia and Azerbaijan are located on the energy route which connects Europe and Asia. In my opinion, the scope of cooperation in this field should be broader. I have also looked at some information on bilateral trade. The numbers are too small. Despite the increase in turnover this year, I still think there are opportunities to work on it. Of course, all these and other issues will be examined. We do hope that we will see new dynamics in our cooperation after the visit.

