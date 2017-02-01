President’s order on Jojug Marjanli restoration is historic: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s order to restore the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil District is a document that has historic and political significanc

“In the near future we will witness the construction of a new, very modern settlement in the Jojug Marjanli village,” the MP said. “At the same time, it is a message to Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group and other international organizations that Azerbaijan will ensure its territorial integrity, sovereignty, security and rights of its citizens to live on the lands of their ancestors.”

He added that Azerbaijani people highly appreciate and support this order of the country’s president.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order Jan. 24 on measures to restore the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016.

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

