Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov decorated with French Order of "Legion of Honour"

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has been decorated with the Order of "Legion of Honour" officer degree by the French President`s Decree, AzerTag reports.

On behalf of the French government, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire presented the Order to the Prime Minister. A professional researcher of French language and literature, Novruz Mammadov was honored for his contribution to Azerbaijan-France cooperation.

Saying he is pleased to bring this good news, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire expressed his country`s special respect and reverence for Novruz Mammadov.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the French government and people for the high award.

Instituted on May 19, 1802, by Napoleon Bonaparte, the “Legion of Honour” is the highest state decoration of France. It has five degrees. Officer degree is awarded to those who rendered special services to the French Republic and its people. A number of world-renowned people have been decorated with the Order of "Legion of Honour" officer degree.

