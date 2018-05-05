Private sector gradually becoming engine of Azerbaijan's economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The private sector is gradually becoming the engine of Azerbaijan's economy, Executive Director of the Center for economic reforms and communications Vusal Gasimli told reporters May 5.

He noted that the private sector played an important role in increasing the country's non-oil exports, Trend reports.

"Last year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 35 percent. The private sector made a big contribution to this growth, as 70 percent of non-oil exports fell to share of the private sector," Gasimli added.

Gasimli noted the significant role of the private sector in the development of non-oil sector of Azerbaijani economy.

News.Az

