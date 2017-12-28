Yandex metrika counter

Professional mountaineers searching for missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan

Professional mountaineers are currently searching for the missing mountain climbers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message Dec. 28.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23, Trend reports.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team of the Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and a group of volunteers consisting of professional mountaineers have been involved in the search operations.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

