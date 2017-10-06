Project ‘Italian language week’ presented in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The project ‘Italian language week’ has been presented in Baku, APA reports.

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massarini said at the event that ‘Italian language week’ is marked every year worldwide and the Italian government provides support for all such projects.

“Italian is the world’s fourth most learned language,” he said.

According to the ambassador, an Italian film festival will also be held in Azerbaijan as part of the project.

“The project will be held on October 16 to 23. The opening ceremony will be held at the Mugham Center on October 16. During the mentioned period, pieces will be played of Italian films that won Oscar and different films will be screened,” he said.

The ambassador noted that famous Italian film director Francesco Bruni will arrive in Baku for the project. According to him, two films directed by Bruni will be screen in the Azerbaijani capital.

News.Az

