Prominent Azerbaijani journalist dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prominent Azerbaijani journalist Nijat Melikov suddenly died at age of 39, APA reports.

According to the information given by N.Melikov's relatives, his state suddenly worsened on the way to the shop. Presumably, the cause of death was a heart attack.

Nijat Melikov began his journalistic career as a correspondent for the popular newspaper "Zerkalo", later he worked as the head of the policy department in the editorial office of this newspaper.

For some time he worked as a correspondent for Vesti.az

Rest In Peace!

News.Az

News.Az