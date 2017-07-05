Proofs of Armenian atrocities: Azerbaijani girl killed by Armenians-PHOTO (18+)

Haqqin.az has published the photo of Guliyeva Zahra Elnur qizi, killed by Armenian fascists.

The girl was just 18 months old.

The images were presented from the forensic studies institution of Fizuli region.

See the criminal acts of Serzh Sargsyan's fascist junta with your own eyes!

At about 08.40 pm on July 4 Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanli village of Fizuli using 82mm and 120mm-caliber mortars and grenade launchers.

Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi born in 1967 and her granddaughter Guliyeva Zahra Elnur qizi born in 2015 died and Guliyeva Salminaz Iltifat qizi, born in 1965, was wounded by a shrapnel, hospitalized and operated as a result of the enemy's provocation.

News.Az

