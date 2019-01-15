Protester urges Pashinyan to “wake up” and implement given promises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the protest rally against the release of former MP Manvel Grigoryan on bail urged Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to implement t

“The corrupted judicial system has remained the same,” protest action participant Gagik Israelyan said, urging Nikol Pashinyan to implement the given promises.

“The balloon exploded. You should implement the demands of the people. What are you doing? Judge, prosecutor do what they want, Mr. Pashinyan, wake up!” he said, aysor .am reports.

“Implement your promises, I have sent 50 letters and have not received any response. Shame on you and your government,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az