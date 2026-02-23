Protests break out in Iranian universities as Trump considers military action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the weekend, Iran saw new protests erupt across its universities amid escalating fears of potential U.S. military action against the Tehran regime.

Students at several universities gathered on the first day of the new semester on Saturday to honour those killed by Iranian authorities last month. Footage showed clashes between demonstrators and pro-government groups around the campus of the Sharif University of Technology in the capital of Tehran, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Protesters chanted “Death to the Dictator” - referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - and “we didn’t give our lives to compromise and praise a murderous leader”. In other areas, a chant of “Woman, Life, Freedom; Iranian Republic” was heard, according to Iran Wire.

It comes as the US continues to build up its military presence in the region ahead of a possible attack. Donald Trump first threatened to intervene in the country last month when reports emerged that the regime was killing protesters.

Washington is now seeking a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, but two rounds of talks are yet to yield significant progress.

