Public hearings on return to Western Azerbaijan held in Milli Majlis

Public hearings on return to Western Azerbaijan held in Milli Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday hosted public hearings on the topic “Overcoming mountains: Peaceful and legal return to Western Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.

The public hearings were held on the initiative of the parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alekberli, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, MPs and NGO representatives joined discussions.

The discussions focused on the development of various roadmaps in connection with the return to Western Azerbaijan, the ‘Concept of Return’ to Western Azerbaijan and the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan.

News.Az