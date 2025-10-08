Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies aged 35

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away at the age of 35 while receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The 35-year-old artiste had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road.

According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the mishap, and he had been on life support since admission.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda was widely loved for his hit songs such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

Having begun his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me, Jawanda quickly rose to fame for his soulful voice and lyrics celebrating Punjabi pride and culture. According to his official Apple Music biography, he had originally aspired to become a police officer but chose instead to follow his true calling — music.

The news of his untimely demise has left fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry in deep shock and mourning. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about Jawanda's health. Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda was known for his songs "Tu dis penda", "Khush reha kar", "Sardari", 'Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to earth" and "Kangani". Jawanda also acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018, "Jind Jaan" in 2019 and "Mindo Taseeldarni" in 2019.

News.Az