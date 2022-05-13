Putin chairs meeting of Russian Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the country’s Security Council, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Putin discussed the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine, potential threats from Finland’s and Sweden’s decision to join NATO and a number of other topics with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Security Council Deputy head Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Administration head Anton Vayno, Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative on environmental protection, ecology and transportation Sergey Ivanov.

