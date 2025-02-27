+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed a meeting with senior Federal Security Service officials, discussing several topics, including renewed communication with the United States, which he stated has sparked some hopes.

He also spoke about the need to build a global system of indivisible security that will ensure balance and prompt countries to respect each other’s interests, News.Az reports citing TASS.

One more subject was the rising number of terrorism crimes in Russia, more than half of which, according to the president, are the handiwork of Ukrainian special services and "their handlers."

Praise for the agency

Putin praised the agency, also known as the FSB, as a strong, reliable and effective element of the national security system.

"Special words of gratitude to those who during the special military operation acted behind enemy lines, along the engagement line, or endured difficult conditions as they protected the security of, and our people in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions."

Russia-US ties

The initial communication with the US administration "inspires certain hopes."

"There is reciprocal determination to work toward the restoration of relations between the countries, a gradual solution of the colossal backlog of systemic, strategic problems in the world architecture."

The current US partners "demonstrate pragmatism, a realistic view of things, and are abandoning many stereotypes, the so-called rules and messianic ideological cliches of their predecessors, which, essentially, were the reasons that led to the crisis of the entire system of international relations."

Not everyone is happy about the Russia-US dialogue, so they will try to disrupt or discredit it.

"We need to take this into account and utilize all available diplomatic and intelligence resources to foil such attempts."

Western policies

Western policies are the reasons why Western society is starting to implode.

"This is evidenced by the problems in the economy of many Western countries and in their domestic politics. We all see this. It becomes especially evident in the course of domestic political events in these countries."

Ukraine

Russia has never refused to engage in peace talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Soldiers engaged in the special military operation, "through their bravery and daily victories," created the conditions to start a dialogue to solve the crisis in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Security

The world needs a system that will "really ensure balance and mutual consideration of interests."

"And certainly not at our expense, not Russia’s expense."

Counterterrorism

The number of terrorism crimes in Russia has increased, and more than half of them are planned by Ukrainian special services and "their handlers."

The FSB should resolutely fight extremism and terrorism

"Special attention should be paid to preventive measures, increasing the counterterrorism protection of military and industrial facilities, life support systems, public facilities, as well as energy and transportation infrastructure."

FSB units in Donbass and Novorossiya are doing a lot to neutralize terrorists and saboteurs.

Extremist organizations that try to drive a wedge between peoples and religious groups represent "one of the lines of attack on Russia."

"Extremism and terrorism must be fought resolutely and aggressively. Any attempts to divide and split our society, to set off against each other representatives of different nationalities and religions must be stopped."

Border and sovereignty

"Serious additional measures" need to be taken to protect the state border and increase the "density of protection of borders in potentially dangerous areas." It is also necessary to take additional measures to make sure people living near the border remain safe.

Russia must "firmly" defend its national interests and the freedom of its citizens.

Combatting corruption

The FSB needs to put more focus on the fight against corruption and closely monitor the implementation of the government’s defense contracts, national projects and long-term federal and regional programs.

Foreign intelligence services

Foreign intelligence services have hiked their activity since the start of the Russian special military operation has increased.

So, it is necessary to seriously strengthen counterintelligence protection of military and strategic information related to government and military administration, the creation of the latest weapons, and advanced technologies in other industries.

Cyberattacks

The development of digital technologies has led to an increase in the number of cyberattacks on Russian information infrastructure, including official government websites, websites and services of state corporations and government agencies.

Such crimes are "systemic, multidimensional and multidirectional" and cause damage to the government, businesses and ordinary citizens.

Innovations

It is necessary to seriously strengthen counterintelligence protection of strategic information, including advanced research.

"But I draw your attention to the following: With civilian technologies and research, we need to avoid a cut-and-dried approach and act in a sober-minded, competent and smart fashion. So that the achievements of our scientists are not classified and stacked up for safe keeping, but are quickly adopted for production, used in our own market and for increasing our high-tech exports."

Innovations should be "protected from theft and unfair use by competitors."

News.Az