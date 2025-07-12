Putin, Kim Jong Un in regular communication, future meeting likely

"The Russian and North Korean leaders are in constant correspondence, they exchange messages on a regular basis," Lavrov noted.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed at a press conference in Wonsan that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in frequent communication, exchanging messages on a regular basis.
Lavrov added that a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders is likely in the near future, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
The statement came after talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.