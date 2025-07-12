Putin, Kim Jong Un in regular communication, future meeting likely

Putin, Kim Jong Un in regular communication, future meeting likely

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed at a press conference in Wonsan that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in frequent communication, exchanging messages on a regular basis.

Lavrov added that a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders is likely in the near future, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The statement came after talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

"The Russian and North Korean leaders are in constant correspondence, they exchange messages on a regular basis," Lavrov noted.

News.Az