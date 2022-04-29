Putin may announce mass mobilization in Russia on May 9 - British Ministry of Defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK has predicted that Vladimir Putin will use the Russian Victory Day parade on May 9 to announce a massive mobilization of his reserves for a final strike against Ukraine and deprive Kyiv of Western support, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Speaking on Friday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Russian president could declare a new war on the world's "Nazis" at a parade marking the end of Russia's involvement in World War II in Moscow.

"I wouldn't be surprised... that he is probably going to announce that "we are now at war with the Nazis of the whole world, and we need to carry out a massive mobilization of the Russian people," Wallace said on Friday.

News.Az