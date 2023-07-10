Putin met with Prigozhin, Wagner commanding officers in Kremlin on June 29: Spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a nearly three-hour-long meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanding officers in the Kremlin on June 29, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Commenting on a piece by the Liberation newspaper about Putin’s meeting with Prigozhin after what happened on June 24, the Kremlin spokesman said, "The president did hold such a meeting."

"He invited 35 people - all the squad commanders and the leadership of the [private military] company, including Prigozhin," he said. "The meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29 and lasted for nearly three hours."

"We are unaware of the details of the meeting, but the one thing we can say is that the president gave his assessment of the [private military] company’s actions on the frontline during the special military operation and the June 24 events," Peskov noted.

"Putin listened to explanations from [Wagner] commanders and offered them further options for employment and further use in combat," the presidential spokesman said. "The commanders themselves shared their version of what happened [on June 24], they emphasized that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue fighting for the Fatherland."

"This is all we can say about this meeting," he added.

News.Az