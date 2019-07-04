Putin: Russia interested in resuming full-fledged relations with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper that "buzz around alleged Russia's interference in the EU elections" was aimed at continuing "demonizing" Moscow in Europe, Spuntik reports.

Moreover, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is interested in resuming full-fledged relations with the European Union and ready for working with all forces supported by EU voters to keep security and stability "on the continent".

In addition, Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Russia is ready for establishing a constructive dialogue with Ukraine if its new President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lives up to his campaign promises.

News.Az

