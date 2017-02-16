Putin says Russian, U.S. intelligence agencies should restore ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was in the interests of both Russia and the United States to restore communications between their respective intelligence agencies.

"It`s in everyone`s interest to resume dialogue between the intelligence agencies of the United States and other members of NATO," Putin said, addressing Russia`s Federal Security Service (FSB).

"It`s absolutely clear that in the area of counter-terrorism all relevant governments and international groups should work together."

