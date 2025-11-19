Putin to meet Togo president in Kremlin to boost bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe in the Kremlin on Wednesday to discuss strengthening cooperation between Moscow and the West African nation.

The talks will focus on diplomacy, trade, agriculture, energy, training, and food security. Gnassingbe, whose family has led Togo since 1967, was invited to Russia by Putin, according to a statement from Togo’s government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russia’s influence in Africa has been expanding, with ties to countries including Angola, Mali, and Equatorial Guinea. Moscow already exports grain and fertiliser to Togo, leveraging its position as the world’s second-largest fertiliser producer.

News.Az