Putin–Trump phone call covers Ukraine talks and potential cooperation frameworks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held their ninth phone call of the year, discussing the situation in Ukraine and potential avenues for bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the conversation took place ahead of Trump’s planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The presidents also agreed to speak again after the US-Ukrainian talks.

TASS has compiled the key details of the phone call between the Russian and US leaders.

US initiative

Trump was the first to announce the conversation. "I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 p.m. today, with President [Vladimir] Zelensky of Ukraine," he wrote on Truth Social.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, "the conversation was initiated by the US president," who wanted to discuss with Putin the current situation surrounding the Ukrainian conflict and the prospects for resolving it. The call lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The two leaders agreed to speak again by phone soon after the US president's meeting with the Ukrainian team in Mar-a-Lago, Ushakov said.

Settlement working groups

According to Ushakov, during the conversation, Trump acknowledged that "the Ukrainian crisis has been the most challenging" for him, adding that he was "once again convinced of Russia’s commitment to a political and diplomatic resolution."

Ushakov said that "during the call, President Putin agreed with the US proposal to continue seeking a settlement in Ukraine through two specially established working groups." One of the teams will address "security issues," while the other will focus on "economic matters."

"The schedule for launching these working groups will be finalized soon, likely in early January," Ushakov added.

Kiev should make 'bold' decision

According to the Kremlin aide, to finally end the hostilities, "Kiev needs to make a bold and responsible political decision in line with the efforts carried out by Russia and the US." "Given the current situation on the front lines, it would make sense for the Ukrainian authorities to adopt this decision regarding Donbass without delay," he added.

The diplomat also noted that "the presidents of Russia and the United States generally share the view that a temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans - whether to prepare for a referendum or for other reasons - would only prolong the conflict and could lead to a resumption of hostilities."

Russia-US cooperation prospects

The conversation also addressed the future prospects for relations between Moscow and Washington once the Ukrainian crisis is resolved.

"Donald Trump emphasized that the war must end as soon as possible, highlighting the impressive prospects for economic cooperation between the US and Russia, as well as with Ukraine, that could then emerge," Ushakov said.

Friendly chat

The Kremlin official noted that the presidents "exchanged warm greetings for Christmas and New Year and wished happiness to the peoples of both countries."

"The entire conversation was friendly, positive, and practical, with both sides eager to work toward a peaceful, long-term resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," Ushakov added.

News.Az