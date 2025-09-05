Putin warns Western troops in Ukraine would be ‘legitimate targets’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be treated as “legitimate targets” by Russia’s military. Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said such deployments would undermine chances for peace.

The warning comes as Ukraine and its allies discuss plans for a multinational “reassurance force.” On Thursday, France and Britain announced that 26 countries had pledged to contribute troops, naval or air support to help secure any future peace deal. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed ground forces would not be placed on the front line but would act to deter further Russian aggression, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was already an agreement for “thousands” of troops to participate, though details remain unclear. Ukraine insists such guarantees are essential to prevent Russia from regrouping and launching another invasion.

Kyiv rejected Putin’s criticism, with a foreign ministry spokesman stating that “it is none of his business whom Ukraine invites to its territory to protect its security.”

Despite the preparations, peace talks remain stalled. Moscow is demanding Kyiv cede more territory and recognize Russian control of occupied regions — conditions Ukraine has ruled out as unacceptable.

