Qarabağ FK vs Newcastle United F.C. lineups announced

Source: APA

Qarabağ will face Newcastle United today in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round.

The match, which kicks off at 21:45, will see the teams start with the following lineups:

Qarabağ: Mateusz Kochalski, Mateus Silva, Marko Janković, Abdullah Zubir (c), Jony Montiel, Bəhlul Mustafazadə, Leandro Andrade, Kamilo Duran, Pedro Bicalho, Elvin Cafarquliyev, Kevin Medina.

Newcastle: Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Kieran Trippier (c), Joe Willock, Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga.

The match will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

honor Patriotic War martyrs

