Qarabağ FK vs Newcastle United F.C. lineups announced

Qarabağ will face Newcastle United today in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round.

The match, which kicks off at 21:45, will see the teams start with the following lineups:

Qarabağ: Mateusz Kochalski, Mateus Silva, Marko Janković, Abdullah Zubir (c), Jony Montiel, Bəhlul Mustafazadə, Leandro Andrade, Kamilo Duran, Pedro Bicalho, Elvin Cafarquliyev, Kevin Medina.

Newcastle: Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Kieran Trippier (c), Joe Willock, Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga.

The match will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

