Qatar condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

Qatar has strongly condemned Iranian drone attacks targeting an airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attempt to strike the brotherly Republic of Türkiye with a ballistic missile and the strikes on the airport in the Republic of Azerbaijan using Iranian drones," Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ministry described the incidents as a "dangerous escalation" and a "blatant violation of state sovereignty", warning that they threaten regional security and stability.



The ministry said the attacks were part of a series of "reckless" actions by Iran.

It added that Iran's continued opening of new fronts and expansion of tensions with neighboring countries represents a serious risk to the stability of the region.



Qatar called on Iran to immediately stop "irresponsible policies that undermine regional security", advising it to prioritize the interests of the region's people and adhere to the principles of good neighborliness and international law.



The statement also reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and its support for measures taken by both countries to safeguard their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

