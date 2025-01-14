Qatar says Gaza ceasefire deal 'imminent', final details being worked out

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar announced on Tuesday that negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire are in their "final details," with an agreement expected to be announced soon.

“A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Current discussions in Doha are focused on finalizing the remaining details,” he added.Ansari said that the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will occur “very shortly after it is finalized.”There is "a positive atmosphere in the negotiations, and we are optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement, but we must not be overly optimistic,” he added.

