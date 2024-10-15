Yandex metrika counter

Quake strikes Azerbaijan's Jalilabad district

The earthquake occurred in Jalilabad district, News.A z reports via Azerbaijan's National Seismological Center of the Academy of Sciences.

According to the information, the magnitude of the tremors registered on October 15 at 19:03 local time was 3.6.

The earthquake's epicentre was 36 kilometers below the surface.

