Quantum Systems eyes IPO as funding push begins

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems is preparing for an initial public offering that could take place as early as 2027.

The Munich-based company has also reportedly mandated Morgan Stanley to lead a new financing round expected to raise between €400 million and €600 million ($470 million–$710 million), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Quantum Systems declined to comment on the report, saying it generally does not discuss financing rounds or related speculation.

The company, known for its Falke and Vector unmanned aerial systems, has attracted growing attention as demand rises for advanced drone technologies across defense and commercial markets.

If realized, the planned listing would position Quantum Systems among a new wave of European defense-tech firms seeking capital from public markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions and increased military spending.

