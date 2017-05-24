Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elizabeth II has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for happiness of the people of Azerbaijan in the coming year,” Queen Elizabeth II told Ilham Aliyev in her letter.

News.Az

