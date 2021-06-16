Raffles Istanbul is ready to accept tourists and takes all necessary measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is now possible to come to Turkey to relax and enjoy your holiday as before. Raffles Istanbul is taking all necessary measures to ensure that hotel residents do not feel any concern about the pandemic and enjoy beautiful Turkey again.

Raffles Istanbul employs a dedicated security officer who is tasked with verifying compliance with ALLSafe protocols.

In order to meet the highest standards of health safety and countering the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, in addition to government protocols, the Accor Hotels group, together with the inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas, have developed new standards that are being implemented at the Raffles Istanbul under the name ALLSafe. The policy covers all hotel cleaning protocols, as well as guest and staff relationships, to ensure maximum safety for all visitors to Raffles Istanbul. UV lamps are installed in the hotel's ventilation system to destroy the DNA of bacteria and viruses. The air that circulates in the premises is 100% fresh and clean.

Open in September 2014, Raffles Istanbul unveils a design inspired by ‘The Dream of Istanbul.” This was created by designers at HBA Atlanta (who designed all the guestrooms, Lobby, Lobby Lounge, Long Bar, Writer’s Bar, and Ballroom) and The Gallery HBA in London (who created the schemes for the Champagne Room and Raffles Spa.) The dramatic, rich interiors are the perfect fit for Istanbul’s most exciting new hotel, the embodiment of the new young face of an ancient city - a beacon above the Bosphorus and an oasis of calm and cool.

Working with specialist partner companies Canvas and Illuminate to create the hotel’s world class art collection and custom lighting respectively, HBA’s designs re-interpret Turkish history in a new and modern way. At the heart of the new Zorlu Center – a next generation bazaar where fashion, fine food, performance and art converge. The 185-room hotel features two swimming pools with one on a magnificent rooftop pool on the 6th floor, with sweeping views of the city and one within the signature Raffles Spa and a signature Asian restaurant Isokyo, by Executive Chef Clinton Cooper. The hotel also features Raffles’ legendary 24-hour butler service, catering to every need and bringing a new level of luxury and service to Istanbul.

Set in one of the most desirable areas in the city of Istanbul, Raffles Istanbul captivates with stunning Bosphorus views and houses a modern interior design that is embellished with a gorgeous collection of specially commissioned artwork which is contemporary, full of texture and distinctly Turkish, offering a new perspective on a timeless city.

Raffles Istanbul occupies one of four towers of the Zorlu Center, a modern-day hub, where fashion, fine food, and the arts converge on the European shore in Beşiktaş. An exhilarating fusion of virtuoso architecture, dazzling interiors, inspired food and luxury, the hotel overlooks the Bosphorus, the Princes Islands and the historic peninsula, within easy reach of the city’s main attractions.

The property’s light and airy spaces create the feeling of a calm urban oasis, while the expansive public areas define luxury with lavish use of hand-blown chandeliers, immense sculptures, meticulously chosen objects trouvés and bold floral arrangements.

Lying on the first floor of Raffles Istanbul Zorlu Center, ISOKYO introducing Istanbul residents to one of the world's newest and most exciting culinary trends: Pan-Asian Cuisine. With its elegant and authentic decor, Asian-influenced presentations and sophisticated menu expertly crafted down to the last detail, ISOKYO's professional culinary team bring diners dishes bearing the hallmarks of cuisines from all the nations of the Near and Far East, interpreted with an original sensibility. Representing a geography stretching from Istanbul to Tokyo, the name ISOKYO captures the spirit of Pan-Asian cuisine and brings culinary aficionados a distinctive and memorable dining experience. Blending the mystical, secret flavors of the East with the West's contemporary cooking techniques, ISOKYO enriches the dining experience, with a menu featuring stylish, exciting and interactive dishes designed for sharing in a lively and sophisticated atmosphere, creating a whole new kind of social environment.

Located in one of Istanbul's most privileged regions, Raffles Istanbul stands out with exclusive specialized butler services, special bridal suite available for their bridesmaids and ceremonies for up to 1200 people. Majestic, its 136-room structure and 49 suites, restaurants, world-class bars, its own patisserie and the award-winning 3000 m² Raffles Spa turn up the hotel a coveted hot spot, including for weddings.

Starting from mini-weddings to magnificent ceremonies up to 1,200 people, Raffles Istanbul has one of the most prestigious selection of suppliers - florists, dedicated event advisors, musicians, chauffeurs, drivers - which will produce a dreamy wedding.

Raffles Istanbul has been awarded with 5-Stars by Forbes Travel Guide as the pinnacle in the luxury hospitality. For the 3rd consecutive year Raffles Istanbul joins an elite circle of the best rated hotels in the world, among the 2021 star inners.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries

News.Az